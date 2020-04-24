AUSTIN, Texas — There are countless examples – pictures and videos – across the world of health care workers providing compassion and care to those recovering from and dying with COVID-19.

But a photo from inside a Central Texas hospital gives a glimpse inside a hospital hall to see so vividly, and so painfully, the toll of the virus on patients and caretakers.

It is of nurse Colby Hutson, who wrote two simple sentences never intended for a social media moment.

"Just going to hold his hand for a bit," he scrawled with a Sharpie. "I don't think he has long."

In full protective gear, Hutson, on duty at Ascension Seton Hays, was with a patient thought to have COVID-19.

He decided to stay in an isolation room longer than expected and wanted to tell his fellow nurses why.

It is not clear what happened to that patient, whether he survived or died.

Hospital officials said Thursday that Hutson was not available for an interview.

