California health official says the gitch that backlogged COVID data is fixed

It could take up to 48 hours to get the data updated, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A top California health official says a technical glitch that caused a lag in collecting coronavirus test information has been fixed, but it could take up to 48 hours to get the data updated.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says up to 300,000 records might have been backlogged — but not all of them are coronavirus cases and some may be duplicates.

Ghaly says the problem began with a computer server outage in late July. County health officials say they’ve been flying blind, unable to conduct robust contact tracing or monitor health factors without timely information. Despite the lag in numbers, Ghaly said officials believe overall COVID-19 trends remain consistent.

"All Californians and local public health officials must have accurate data, and we pledge to share a full accounting of when these problems began and their magnitude as soon as we have a clear understanding – and the solutions to address them," Ghaly said.

BACKGROUND FROM AUG. 4: Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye says there was a dramatic drop in case numbers over the last few days.

