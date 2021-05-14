Officials, businesses await mask guidance from California Public Health

Even if state health officials relax masking requirements or remove the mandate altogether, masking isn’t likely to go away completely at once.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California health officials are considering updating the state's mask mandate following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control saying vaccinated American’s no longer need to wear masks in most instances, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.

“We really have enough supply now that if you really want a vaccine, you can get it,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.



Yolo County, California Health Officials say that masking is still required across the state until the California Department of Health updates guidance.

“The updated CDC recommendations do not change anything on the ground in Yolo County,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Yolo County follows CDPH’s masking order, which has not been updated. Unless and until CDPH changes its masking guidance, fully vaccinated persons still need to wear masks indoors in California, including in Yolo County.”

Even if state health officials relax masking requirements or remove the mandate altogether, masking isn’t likely to go away completely at once. Businesses, places of worship and schools may put in place their own restrictions.

Most businesses in the Sacramento Region continue to follow the state's coronavirus restrictions which require employees and customers to wear masks indoors and in places they cannot physically distance at least six feet.

Officials with numerous area businesses are awaiting further guidance from the California Department of Health but are continuing to follow rules including the Sacramento Kings, Device Brewing, and the Capital Christian Center.

“Health and safety remain our utmost priority and we continue to work with state and local public health officials to update protocols as knowledge and understanding of the COVID-19 virus evolves,” a spokesperson with the Sacramento Kings told ABC10.

“Although the CDC has lifted the mask mandate, businesses and residents in CA still must follow the local and state ordinances,” said Kate Stille, Chief Impact Officer with Nugget Markets. “The California Department of Public Health’s guidelines state, for fully vaccinated persons, in indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status.”

Big box stores like Walmart and Sam’s Club are planning to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated staff and customers in areas where the state or local laws do not require them, according to a memo obtained by ABC10 from the respective company CEOs.

ABC10 Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kohli is concerned the CDC decision may have come too early.

“It’s all really a little bit tricky and playing with fire because there are the unvaccinated people, there’s the variants, there’s all these moving parts the variables that I think it may end up being more of a setback than an advance,” Kohli said.

A vaccine is still unavailable to children under 12. That may lead to many parents and their children continuing to mask until those are vaccines become available.

