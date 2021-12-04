Watch Live: State Health officials give an update after three Omicron cases confirmed in Washington

The cases were identified in two men and one woman from King, Thurston and Pierce counties.

WASHINGTON, USA — The Omicron variant has been discovered in three counties across Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The UW Medicine Virology Lab confirmed three cases of the Omicron variant in Thurston County, Pierce County and King County in two men and one woman between their 20s and 30s.

The patients are:

a man in his thirties from Thurston County,

a man in his twenties from Pierce County, and

a woman in her twenties from King County.

Confirmation came in midday Saturday, according to the DOH. The samples were collected between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, and were confirmed in an in-state lab.

The DOH doesn't believe the cases are related, but the travel history of the patients is unknown, according to a release.

The omicron variant was identified in Washington through PCR testing and genomic sequencing, according to the DOH. The state increased its lab capacity to detect genetic markers associated with new and existing variants.

“We knew that it was a matter of time before omicron was sequenced in our state and so we were anticipating this very news,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, the Washington State Secretary of Health. “We strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variant.”

The state is prioritizing sequencing for anyone with a travel history or close contact with a confirmed case. Travelers who have been to a country or state with omicron, or anyone identified as a close contact, receives that prioritization, the DOH said.

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement on Saturday following the confirmation.