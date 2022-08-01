x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

The current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Millions of workers whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the nation. 

While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though the omicron variant has managed to evade the shots. 

RELATED: Governor's office proposes $2.7 billion to fight COVID-19, including bringing back paid sick leave

Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick.

Low-wage workers are especially vulnerable. 

Only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read the full story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more

A Sacramento family is urging COVID-19 precautions after death of a family member

In Other News

A Sacramento family is urging COVID-19 precautions after losing beloved sister and mother Christmas Day