Once it's approved, how will a coronavirus vaccine be distributed?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As soon as a coronavirus vaccine is approved, Pucci's Pharmacy in Midtown Sacramento will be ready to administer them thanks to a federal pre-approval process.

"We have already signed those agreements with the CDC and the wholesalers," Pharmacist Clint Hopkins said.

In the best-case scenario, Hopkins said a vaccine could be shipped to providers like him, in a couple of months. The first wave of doses would be prioritized for frontline health care workers. The second wave of doses would be for the most vulnerable: the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

"Vaccines really are on the horizon," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said.

It all depends on authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Early data from the biotech company Moderna shows its vaccine could be 94.5% effective at preventing the coronavirus. Moderna's announcement comes just one week after competitor Pfizer announced its own vaccine appears to be highly effective.

Of course, these results can change. But both companies are on track to apply for FDA emergency-use approval within weeks. If both are approved, there could be 70 million doses available by the end of the year between the two companies – both require two doses, 28 days apart.

"It'll take a process, but the good news is that we have these positive results. And we had them in really record time," said Dr. Allison Brashear with the UC Davis School of Medicine.

Brashear said distribution is still a big question. UC Davis facilities are investing in freezers to store vaccines. While Pfizer's vaccine requires ultra-cold freezers, Moderna's vaccine can be stored at standard temperatures -- making for a less complicated distribution process.

Brashear said it's extremely hopeful news but cautions widespread vaccination for the general public will take a longer time. Until then, she said everyone must mask up and wash their hands.

"Because that's our primary mode of defense now,” Brashear said.

Gov. Newsom plans on independently reviewing any FDA-approved vaccine by a panel of California doctors and experts, which would likely delay the availability of the vaccine in California.

