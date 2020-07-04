'One World': ABC, CBS and NBC to simultaneously air Coronavirus music special curated by Lady Gaga on April 18

Paul McCartney, Elton John and Stevie Wonder are among the artists set to appear on "One World: Together at Home" which will support the World Health Organization.

A two-hour special featuring performances by some of music's top names curated by Lady Gaga to help raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak will simultaneously air on ABC, CBS and NBC April 18, it was announced Monday. Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch the TV special to combat the growing virus, according to the Associated Press.

The special will be hosted by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. It will also include comedic sketches and appearances by retired soccer star David Beckham and other sports figures.

"One World: Together at Home" will air from 8-10 p.m. and also be shown on a variety of cable networks and streaming services and in Canada, Great Britain, Australia and Argentina.

The broadcast will also include interviews with experts from the WHO about the risks of contracting the coronavirus and stories of frontline health care workers from around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.