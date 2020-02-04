SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update (April 8): Since OnwardCa.org was made available to the public on April 2, it has grown exponentially. While the site launched with 70,000 job openings, in just a week that number has grown to 110,000. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, 170,000 people have engaged on the website as 2.4 million Californians have applied for unemployment.

"Please, if you are looking for work go to that site," said Gov. Newsom at a press briefing Wednesday. "We have broken out by geography, by wage packages, benefits packages, all those job listings."

Original Story:

A record 6.6. million people in the United States filed for unemployment benefits last week - doubling the previous record of 3.3 million filed just two weeks ago. Of this incomprehensible number...more than one million are Californians.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many businesses are faced with tough decisions. Some, like barbershops and salons, were forced to close because they weren't deemed "essential." But others, like restaurants and big box stores (Target, Walmart, etc.) are hiring - en masse.

So if you or someone you know are in need of work, please continue reading to learn how to find the right job for every skillset.

Onward Ca: "One-stop resource for the people of California impacted by job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic."

On Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the website, onwardca.org, has more than 70,000 listed already. Jobs just waiting to be claimed by Californians in need.

"Fill out those applications and see if we can match you with a job just down the road," Newsom said. "We can get you off unemployment insurance, or if you're not on, make sure you don't have to go on."

(*Note: If your friend or loved one does not speak English, go to the bottom left corner of onwardca.org and click "translate" to select their language of choice.)

The website will ask up to 37 questions about your skillset, where you are geographically, what your wage preference is, and more to best match you to an open job.

After clicking "click here to connect with resources and jobs" you'll see a page like the one below. Fill it out with your specifications and contact information and you'll be able to see what jobs are available.

If you don't find what you're looking for right away, go back later this week or next week. Right now there are 70,00 jobs, but Newsom said he expects 100,000 to be listed in just a few days.

Right now Newsom said there are a disproportionate number of healthcare, agriculture, logistics and grocery store jobs available. So those are the primary areas with openings listed on the site. "Logistics," Newsom said, broadly covering jobs in transportation, warehousing, etc.

