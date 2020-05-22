35 outdoor activities that are actually OK to do in California while social distancing

Looking to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend outside? Here's what is possible as long as social distancing is followed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Coronavirus concerns have kept millions of Californians inside more than we'd usually like. Stay-at-home orders and other restrictions have many people confused about what is actually allowed to do outside.

The state's coronavirus resource page says, "It's okay to go outside to go for a walk, to exercise, and participate in healthy activities as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of six feet and gather only with members of your household."

Below is a list that the state posted online of what people are OK to do, as long as social distancing is followed. Just because these are allowed, doesn't mean that parks are necessarily open, so check before you go.

The state also advises that people "should not travel significant distances and should stay close to home."

Athletics Badminton (singles) Throwing a baseball/softball BMX biking Canoeing (singles) Crabbing Cycling Exploring rock pools Gardening (not in groups) Golfing (singles, with carts) Hiking (trails/paths allowing distancing) Horse riding (singles) Jogging and running Kite boarding and kitesurfing Meditation Outdoor photography Picnics (with your household members only) Quad biking Rock climbing Roller skating and rollerblading Rowing (singles) Scootering (not in groups) Skateboarding (not in groups) Soft martial arts – tai chi, chi kung (not in groups) Surfing Tennis and table tennis (singles) Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups) Trail running Trampolining Tree climbing Volleyball (singles) Walk the dog Wash the car Watch the sunrise or sunset Yoga

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

