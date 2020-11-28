82 contract COVID-19 at Northern California nursing facility

It is not clear how many of those cases were reported in recent days.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A skilled nursing facility in Capitola has reported more than 80 cases of COVID-19 among its residents and staff.

Pacific Coast Manor said in a statement Thursday that 48 residents and 34 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

It is not clear how many of those cases were reported in recent days. Officials with Covenant Care, which owns Pacific Coast Manor, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Administrators say in the statement they are testing all residents and staff with the help of state and local public health officials.

