SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The state of California is at 5.3% unemployment, said Governor Gavin Newsom in an update Friday. A stark contrast to the numbers he announced just weeks ago in his 2020 State of the State address.

At that time, California was celebrating it's 119th month of consecutive job growth.

"We are now in a pandemic-induced recession here in the state of California," Newsom said, adding that percent of those unemployed could go up as the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home order continues.

Below are key points Newsom made on Friday.

Death rate increase

Thursday into Friday saw the highest number of deaths yet in California, Newsom said as he announced that an additional 95 people died overnight.

This is the highest day-to-day increase in the state since the Pandemic began, Newsom said.

Because the virus has showed little signs of slowing soon, Newsom said the state is not yet ready to lessen stay-at-home orders. And it's now just as important that people follow them.

Regarding recent protests against similar orders in other states, Newsom said if you must practice your rights to protest - do so while safely socially distancing and wearing a mask to prevent spread.

"If you feel you're young and healthy..." Newsom said in a plea for the state to continue following stay-at-home orders. "You may not be showing symptoms, but you may transmit to others, to someone you love dearly.

Concern for nursing facilities

"Take care of your loved ones," Newsom said, urging social distancing and precautionary masks. "Take care of our seniors in the state."

Some 3,500 people in the nursing facility system have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to Newsom. This includes residents and staff of more than 300 facilities.

Those numbers include the most recent flare up in Tulare County, where 157 people in a nursing facility have tested positive for the virus. Newsom said 167 people live at the facility.

When asked why the state and its nursing homes have not been more transparent and released overall numbers, Newsom simply said "Check your email" and told media that an email sometime Friday would share those details that do not violate privacy rights.

Governor's task force

Ready for the full name? Making up "The Governor's Task Force on Business and Job Force Recovery" are Californians like Tom Steyer, Angela Glover Blackwell and Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger, among others.

More than 80 people, including four living former state governors (Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis, and Pete Wilson), are on the committee.

All will work together to strategize the future of the state as we go through the pandemic, making sure to keep all Californians' needs in mind — regardless of wealth or class, Newsom said while acknowledging the state has some of the highest poverty and income discrepancies in the country.

"Those things will be deeply at heart while we work to recover from the pandemic," Newsom said.

