Patients begin receiving possible COVID-19 vaccination at UC Davis Health

Doctors all over the world are working to find a cure to the novel coronavirus, but a possible vaccination could be uncovered in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis Health is the first in Sacramento to receive a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

It is part of a major clinical trial involving thousands of people across the globe headed by Pfizer Inc.

“This means we are actually entering a new stage in our fight against COVID where we possibly have a vaccine that then could be leveraged to really improve health,” Dr. Allison Brashear said.

Brashear is one of the several physicians responsible for bringing the COVID vaccine trial to Sacramento. More than 1,500 people in the community reached out to be a part of the ground-breaking study, but only 120 will be selected.

One of the people who has already chosen to participate in the trial is Donovan Nielsen.

“It’s both an honor and a privilege to be able to participate and make my contribution as one of the first participants in the vaccine trial and help elevate the trial to success,” Nielsen said.

But how does the trial work? Brashear said patients will be injected with a small piece of COVID in a two-phase cycle. They’ll then be monitored as to how their body reacts.

“It’s supervised by the FDA, which means it’s already been tried by humans in the prior study and it’s really designed to look at the dose,” Brashear said.

Of course, there’s is no set date on when the vaccine will be available. Doctors hope to have all patients selected for the trial by September.

