Patients face long lines as demand for COVID testing surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Northern Californians return to work and school following their holiday plans, concerns are growing over the omicron variant. The demand for coronavirus testing is on the rise, Sacramento County Public Health officials say.

Patients reported encountering long lines at testing sites, being unable to find at-home kits, and are saying appointments have been scheduled further than a week out.

“I just want to be cautious and safe,” said James Fong.

Sacramento County released 91,000 free at home test kits at some of its libraries just this week, an example of the intense demand for coronavirus testing.

Test seekers ABC10 spoke with said they had recently traveled, gathered with family, or are becoming more concerned about omicron.

Officials with Sacramento County Public Health say the regional testing supply at public testing sites can meet demand.

“Demand does continue to increase and folks need to be prepared for potentially longer lines at some of the clinics,” said Samantha Mott, a Sacramento County Public Health spokesperson.

Testing is recommended when a person is exposed, shows symptoms, or has recently traveled or been in a large gathering.

It’s unclear what testing supply or demand will be in the coming weeks, officials are keeping a watchful eye on the dynamic situation.