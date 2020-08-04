PATTERSON, Calif. — As schools across the country face uncertainties for the graduating class of 2020, a small school district in Patterson is trying to salvage what it can of the class' final year.

It's the reality of schools and graduating classes during the coronavirus crisis, and it's no different for the students in this small town southwest of Modesto.

"The one unique thing that they will have is that every high school class across the country is going through this, so they’ll have a unique bond with everybody graduating as part of the class of 2020," said Philip Alfano, Superintendent of Patterson Joint Unified School District.

District employees have been sending a solemn message to their students. Despite everything going on, they never forgot about them and the journey that has brought them this far.

Sheila Cornwell, a district employee, hatched the idea to use yard signs to commemorate the long journey their seniors have taken. In only 72 hours, she raised the $4,000 needed to make it a reality.

Alfano says the effort is part of the unique balancing act the district is taking in honoring their seniors and putting the current crisis in perspective.

"Yes, losing your high school graduation is a huge deal, but helping students understand why this is happening and why we have to do what we're doing and finding alternative ways to honor them and let them know that they're not being forgotten... I think that's the balancing act that all districts are facing," Alfano said.

Sign designs for graduating seniors of Patterson Joint Unified School District.

Patterson Joint Unified School District

And, he says he couldn’t be prouder of the way he’s seen his staff and community meet this moment.

His district is in the second phase of distributing Chromebooks for their move to distance learning and they have also been out providing meals for their students.

The district says even the local paper, the Patterson Irrigator, is playing a role by putting out a special graduation edition of the paper filled with senior photos and messages.

"It's the kind of thing that makes you proud as a leader to see other people leading and pitching in wherever they can to help," Alfano said.

A commencement ceremony is still an uncertain notion at this point. Alfano says they're expecting mass gatherings to be the last restriction lifted, but, there will still be celebrations and recognition at some point for this milestone in their students' lives.

Alfano says the district will be holding a Webex seminar on Thursday to get more input from their students on what they'd like to see for gradation and learn how students would like to be involved.

For now, as they navigate uncharted territory, the district intends to take the small victories where they can.

