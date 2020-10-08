Death row inmate dies from suspected coronavirus complications

Arias was sentenced to death in Sacramento County on Feb. 22, 1990 for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery with a gun. He was also sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping, penetration with a foreign object, attempted sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, sodomy of a child under 14, two counts of forcible rape, second-degree robbery and enhancements for using a gun.