Death row inmate dies from suspected coronavirus complications

Pedro Arias, a condemned inmate, was sentenced to death in Sacramento County for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery with a gun.

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A convicted murderer in San Quentin Prison, who was sentenced to death, died from suspected coronavirus complications, officials said.

Pedro Arias, 58, died on Sunday at an outside hospital. 

Arias was sentenced to death in Sacramento County on Feb. 22, 1990 for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery with a gun. He was also sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping, penetration with a foreign object, attempted sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, sodomy of a child under 14, two counts of forcible rape, second-degree robbery and enhancements for using a gun.

Arias has been on death row since March 5, 1990.

