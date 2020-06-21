People flock to American River as COVID-19 cases rise

Groups visited the American River on the first day of summer despite COVID-19 risk.

Hundreds of people flocked to the American River on Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual "Rafting Gone Wild" event.

Rafters were strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. However, there were some rafters who weren’t concerned about the virus.

“I’m a young healthy being...I’ve done research on it. Even if I do get it, I’ll be fine,” stated Makenzie Williams, who came for a day of rafting.

“No, because I don’t know nobody who has the coronavirus,” said rafter James Moore.

Hundreds of people lined up at American River Raft Rentals Saturday morning in anticipation of renting a raft. The owner said they’re enforcing all safety precautions.

“Right now we’re following all the guidelines. We work closely with the public health department. So we maintain some very high standards,” stated Kent Hansen, co-owner of American River Raft Rental.

Park rangers are also enforcing a strict set of guidelines. And believe it or not, people who violated social distancing rules were not their top priority.

“We have a different focus today. And that is the alcohol enforcement including the alcohol ban, so that’s really going to be our target,” said Sergeant Randy Bickel, a Sac County Park Ranger.

Starting in 2013, Sac County officials banned drinking alcohol on the American River during the event.

"When alcohol is involved, it numbs the senses. People may not realize how cold the water is. Hypothermia can set in,” Bickel said.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: