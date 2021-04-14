How people could potentially prove they are vaccinated, according to CDPH

Potential solutions could include smartphone apps or taking a picture of the vaccine card.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — How people could prove they receive the COVID-19 vaccine was among the topics discussed by the California Department of Public Health's vaccine committee on Wednesday.

Dr. Erica Pan, the state epidemiologist, said that as more people are qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, California is planning on making it easier for them to prove they received the treatment. This could include smartphone apps or taking a picture of the vaccine card.

Venues could potentially increase attendance capacity if they have events that only allow those who are vaccinated or received a negative test for coronavirus up to 72 hours before the event. Arenas within the orange tier could have up to 50% of the total venue capacity while it is up to 75% for counties within the yellow tier.

Event organizers could also have sections designated just for those who proved they are vaccinated, Pan said.

California administered over 23 million vaccines across the state. Currently, there are 3.6 million COVID-19 cases to date with about 4.7 cases per 100,000 people a day. While testing decreased the test rate positivity rate is below 2%.

In an effort to give the vaccine to areas that are hit hardest by the pandemic, the state is allocating about 20% of the vaccine distribution to zip codes with the lowest quartile in Healthy Places Index.

