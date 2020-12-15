Nearly 400,000 more COVID vaccines heading to California, Newsom says

In a Twitter update, Governor Newsom said California will get an additional 393,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by early next week.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Nearly 400,000 more doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be in California by early next week, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

The new shipment of Pfizer vaccines, 393,000 doses, is in addition to the 327,600 doses that are coming in this week. Newsom said the first round of vaccines went out [Monday] in four locations, which included San Diego, Los Angeles, Eureka, and San Francisco.

Twenty-four more locations will have vaccine distributions Tuesday and five more on Wednesday.

UC Davis Health expects their vaccine distribution to arrive on Tuesday, but an exact timeline wasn't known. Sutter Health is also expecting to receive their vaccines early this week.

The Moderna vaccine, if approved by the FDA, would see another 672,000 doses heading to California in the next few weeks.

Just got word from Pfizer -- CA is now expecting 393,000 more doses of the #COVID19 to arrive next week.



Excellent news as we begin to vaccinate healthcare workers and long term care residents across the state. pic.twitter.com/m0iwFKfoui — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 15, 2020

The news comes after a troubling weekend for parts of the state. Los Angeles County again broke a record for coronavirus hospitalizations this weekend as San Francisco County reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Statewide, more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Sunday. In San Francisco County, health officials reported 323 new cases on Saturday. In Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, officials said on Sunday that more than 4,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19.

To date, 21,046 people have died from the virus in California.

The ICU capacity in the state stands at:

Greater Sacramento Region: 14.8% (down from 15.1%)

Bay Area: 17.8% (up from 16.7%)

Northern California: 29.0% (unchanged)

San Joaquin Valley: 0% - (down from 1.5%)

Southern California: 2.7% (down from 4.2%)

