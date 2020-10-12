How to watch the FDA's Pfizer vaccine meeting

On Thursday, a group of independent experts will review the FDA's findings and vote on whether to recommend the use of Pfizer's vaccine.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The US Food and Drug Administration's [FDA] vaccine advisors would be discussing emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, according to CNN.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA is discussing the vaccines through a teleconference.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told CNN his team feels the success criteria for the vaccine has been met.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review by U.S. government regulators.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a positive review of the coronavirus vaccine. The review is a key step to verifying vaccine safety, effectiveness and side effects.

On Thursday, a group of independent experts will review the FDA's findings and vote on whether to recommend the use of the vaccine. Within days, the FDA is expected to decide whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine in the U.S. Next week, they'll review a vaccine from another company, Moderna.

The committee meeting should be broadcast at 9 a.m. (Washington D.C. time) Thursday on the FDA's YouTube page:

