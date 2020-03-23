CALIFORNIA, USA — PG&E donated nearly a million masks to help hospitals and first responders in the battle against the coronavirus.

The utility donated 480,000 N95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services on Sunday so they could be given out to hospitals and first responders.

Hospitals have been anticipating shortages of these masks. Sutter Health recently announced they were seeking donations of personal protective equipment in anticipation of a shortage.

Kaiser Permanente Livermore got a direct delivery of 20,000 N95 masks and 20,000 surgical masks from PG&E to address their needs.

PG&E keeps a supply of these masks to protect crews in construction zones and in responding to wildfires.

"As a company and as individuals, we recognize the need to support the medical community and all they're doing to help safeguard the health and safety of our fellow Californians. This crisis is unprecedented, but we know that our path forward requires us working together and helping medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. Helping our state and local communities is part of who we are at PG&E. It's the right thing to do," said Andy Vesey, PG&E CEO and President.

The utility also gave $1 million to charities that will help food insecurity, support small businesses, relief funds, food banks, and senior meal programs.

