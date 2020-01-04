NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville nurse Angela Gleaves recently posted to Facebook photos of a touching moment on her hospital’s helipad.

A group of nurses gathered together to take a moment to pray for not just their staff and patients but the medical workers around the world caring for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The powerful moment happened Monday on the helipad at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reported WKRN.

Here is the full message she posted with the photos: “When you have a few extra minutes at work you take the time to go to the Helipad and pray. We prayed over the staff in our unit as well as all of the hospital employees. We also prayed over the patients and their families during this trying time. We also prayed for all of our colleagues around the world taking care of patients. It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God's presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer”

