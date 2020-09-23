Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously appoints interim health officer

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Dr. Rob Oldham previously served as Placer County’s health officer for six years from 2014 to 2019.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County has a new interim health officer.

Dr. Rob Oldham was unanimously appointed by the county's board of supervisors Tuesday night.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Oldham previously served as Placer County’s health officer for six years from 2014 to 2019.

“Dr. Oldham is well-positioned to lead the county’s COVID-19 response until a permanent candidate is identified,” said District 1 Supervisor and Board Chair Bonnie Gore. “We are fortunate to have him on board.”

Oldham replaces Dr. Aimee Sisson, who resigned after the county voted to live their emergency coronavirus health order.

"Today's action by the Placer County Board of Supervisors made it clear that I can no longer effectively serve in my role as Placer County Health Officer and Public Health Director," said Dr. Sisson in her resignation letter.

Oldham will step back into his old role effective September 26.