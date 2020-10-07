Placer County added to state's monitoring list after rising in coronavirus hospitalizations

Placer County's hospitalizations rose 36.4% for its 3-day average, near the county's peak number of coronavirus patients.

AUBURN, Calif — The California Department of Public Health added Placer County to its data monitoring list on June 9 after the county exceeded the state's threshold for cases and hospitalizations were starting to rise closer to county's peak.

Placer County's Public Health Director Aimee Sisson told ABC10 on Monday that they expected that the county would soon be added to the list.

"The threshold that the state has for being on the monitoring list is 100 per 100,000 and using our local real-time data, today we crossed that threshold at 101.4,' Sisson said.

While the 14-day average of coronavirus cases is not what landed Placer county on the list, hospitalizations have also been on the rise.

"Similarly our hospitalizations, the state looks at a three day average in hospitalizations and the threshold is a 10% increase, and we've seen a 41% increase in hospitalizations from the previous three days compared to the three days before that," Sisson said on Monday.

Today, Placer County's hospitalizations had a 36.4% increase for its 3-day average of coronavirus patients. Also, Placer County hospitals only have 19.6% availability of beds in the ICUs which is just under the state's threshold during the pandemic.

The county and California Department of Public Health plan to work on the following points to help alleviate the situation:

Working with community-based organizations to provide guidance and support to residents of large households where isolation is difficult;

Public messaging on the importance of not gathering with non-household members;

Outreach to the business community regarding the importance of temperature checks, symptom screenings, face coverings for staff and customers, and supporting ill and exposed employees to stay home; and

Working with hospitals to review and, if necessary, implement surge plans.

