Whitney High School football team in quarantine after player, staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The varsity football game between Whitney High School and Rocklin High School will no longer happen after a student, staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

WHITNEY, California — A varsity football matchup between Whitney High School and Rocklin High School is canceled after a student a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Whitney High School learned of the positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. School officials say the football team is in a two-week quarantine because those with coronavirus were in close contact with other players.

The football team is taking online classes until the quarantine ends.

Outdoor sports were able to resume on Feb. 26 in Placer County because the COVID-19 case rate fell at or below 14 people per 100,000. Football players are tested for COVID-19 at least within 24 hours of competitions.

Whitney High School was supposed to face Rocklin High School on March 12.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9