PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Placer County has announced new recommendations, asking everyone to cover their faces in addition to keeping a safe distance, joining cities like New York City and Los Angeles.

Placer County Health Officer, Dr. Aimee Sisson, announced Thursday that cloth face coverings are now recommended for people who need to leave their homes for essential activities.

Cloth face-covering options include a scarf, bandanna, or other homemade cloth to help slow the spread of the virus.

Sisson says the new recommendations come because more and more evidence is showing that the transmission of the coronavirus can happen as early as three days before people develop symptoms. Meaning, someone could already have the virus and not know that they’re spreading it.

The face coverings can help with that by catching respiratory droplets that can be spread through coughing, sneezing, even just talking. The new recommendations, Sisson says, are in addition to, not instead of the previous recommendations.

“Wearing a face covering does not give you a license to gather in close proximity to others, this is still not allowed,” Sisson said.

Sisson also clarifies that face masks, like N95s, are not part of the recommendation as many health care workers across the country struggle to receive them.

“These recommendations are for the public to wear face coverings not masks,” Sisson said. “In the future when supplies are increased, we may be able to recommend that everyone wear a mask.”

Sisson says the face-covering needs to be put on securely so you don’t have to readjust it frequently, which in turn keeps hands away from the face no more than necessary.

When it is time to take the mask on off and on, make sure your hands are washed. The county also says to wash the face-covering itself after each use or at least daily.

Placer County says face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth. Face coverings that can no longer cover the nose and mouth or ones that are not able to stay on securely or have tears in the fabric should be thrown out.

