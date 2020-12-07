Placer County orders some businesses, in-door services to be closed due to spike in coronavirus cases

State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell ordered some Placer businesses to either close or get rid of their in-door operations starting on Sunday.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County announced it is rolling back reopening businesses after the county saw a spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell ordered some Placer businesses to either close or eliminate their in-door operations starting on Sunday. Officials said what is driving the spread of coronavirus includes large households where keeping distance from family is difficult, family gatherings and indoor work environments.

The following businesses must shift to outdoors for at least the next three weeks: Dine-in restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms.

County officials are encouraging businesses to perform take-out and delivery. Brewpubs, breweries, bars and will have to close both their indoors and outdoors services unless if they are also offering meals.

Placer County was placed on California's coronavirus watchlist after local hospitals saw a surge in hospitalizations. California Department of Public Health reported the number of people with coronavirus in county hospitals increased by 36.4% for its three-day average.

Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said at a Tuesday supervisors' meeting that the county was expecting to be on the state's watchlist.

"Given Placer County's current trajectory, businesses in the affected sectors are advised to begin transitioning to outdoor operations if they have not done so already," Sisson said at the meeting.

As of Friday, nearly half of the California counties are on the state's coronavirus watchlist.

As of publication, there are 1,055 confirmed cases within Placer County.

