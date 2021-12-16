'I owe him my entire life' | Placer County sheriff's deputy saves South Lake Tahoe man

A 58-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe was having a medical emergency and a Placer County sheriff's deputy helped him.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — Michael Sunzeri was in a hospital with COVID-19 for more than three months before being discharged on Dec. 2.

Within one hour of being released, 58-year-old Sunzeri began having problems with his oxygen tank, which he now needs to breathe.

His brother, who was driving him home from the hospital, noticed he was having an emergency and tried to help, causing the vehicle to drift into the wrong side of the road.

Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Wes Hoskin noticed the vehicle and pulled over.

Deputy Hoskin performed rescue breaths until Sunzeri could be hooked up to a second oxygen machine. Sunzeri eventually regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital

Citing medical staff, Sergeant Michael Powers told ABC10 that if Hoskin was not there, it's likely that Sunzeri would have died.

"It wasn't a 'may,' he saved the guy's life," Powers said.

Hoskin visited Sunzeri in the hospital.

"I owe him my entire life," Sunzeri said.

Sunzeri has been released from the hospital and is staying with his brother-in-law in Santa Cruz until he recovers and can return to South Lake Tahoe.

