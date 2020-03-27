ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are hitting everyone hard, especially local food banks. The Placer Food Bank is working to cope with new challenges and hoping they can further team up with the community to help those in need.

The Placer Food Bank is the force behind more than 70 organizations around Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties. Distributing food so each one can bring it to families in need. But they, like so many other organizations, are facing some new challenges because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are day-to-day, obviously. For the 91,000 people that we feed every month, it’s imperative that we keep that service,” said Jorge Lupercio, Operations Director. “We did lose all our volunteer base with the exception of about 5%."

The non-profit says they have enough food in their inventory right now but they still need the community’s help to keep it stocked up and ready to help their partner organizations continue supporting those in need.

“A large part of what we did in the past was we engaged within our community with food drives. But because of that cross-contamination worry, we're not going to do that for the time being,” Lupercio said.

Right now, the Food Bank is asking those who are able, to give monetary donations.

