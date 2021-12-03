Placer County among 13 California counties moving to red tier Sunday

California surpassed its first goal in vaccinating people in disadvantaged communities.

AUBURN, Calif — Thirteen more California counties, including Placer, Tuolumne and Colusa counties, are moving to the less-restrictive red tier after health officials announced the state had exceeded its goal of vaccinating 2 million people in the hardest-hit communities.

The counties making a move from the purple tier to the red tier include Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma, and Tuolumne.

The new tiers and criteria go into effect at midnight on Sunday, Mar. 14.

“California is doubling down on its mission to keep equity a top priority as we continue to get COVID-19 doses into the arms of all Californians as safely and quickly as possible,” Secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Health officials say they expect 13 additional counties to make the jump from the purple to the red tier next Tuesday, Mar. 16, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Yuba counties, based on current projections.

On Mar. 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials announced the plan to set aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

The first benchmark of the so-called “healthy places index” was 2 million vaccinations. Now having exceeded that, the next goal is to hit 4 million vaccinations before the next tier update.

