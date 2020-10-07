Placer and Sutter counties join state's coronavirus watch list

With the latest addition of Placer and Sutter counties, nearly half of counties in California are being monitored as the numbers of coronavirus cases rise.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sutter and Placer counties were both placed on the California Department of Public Health's data monitoring list Thursday.

Sutter County had roughly 127 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents for 14-days, according to the state department. Sutter and Yuba counties are averaging about 30 new coronavirus cases per day, up from five a month ago.

Placer County is also seeing a rise in cases but was placed on the watch list because the county's hospitals are seeing a surge in hospitalizations. According to the California Department of Public Health, the number of people with COVID-19 in county hospitals increased by 36.4% for its three-day average.

Should Placer and Sutter counties remain on the list for three days, all bars in the county are to close, and restaurants and other businesses must halt indoor operations.

Sutter County officials say the outbreak mainly is from gatherings of families and friends.

Placer County’s two largest hospitals are near the Placer-Sacramento County border and provide care to residents of both counties, as well as other neighboring counties.

Both counties and the California Department of Public Health have created plans in an effort to minimize cases and hospitalizations.

