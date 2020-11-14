Placer Union High School District temporarily returns to distancing learning

“This pause will give us 14 days to do our part to stabilize our community COVID-19 trends."

AUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer Union High School District is mobbing back to “modified distance learning” beginning Monday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Nov. 24, which is the start of fall break.

The modified district learning schedule will follow a synchronized bell schedule on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with “check-in/asynchronous on Wednesday,” the district wrote in a letter to parents.

Teachers will continue to report to their respective schools. Officials did, however, say some schools may allow for in person attendance for extenuating circumstances. Officials did not say what those circumstances could be.

“This pause will give us 14 days to do our part to stabilize our community COVID-19 trends. This is an opportunity for families to also do the right thing and follow health guidelines during the holiday season," school officials wrote.

Officials said they plan to return to in-person learning after fall break on Monday, Nov. 30.

