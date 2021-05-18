Amador County moves to yellow tier; Yolo County advances closer to least restrictive tier

This week Amador, Orange, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties moved to the yellow tier.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California moves closer to reopening on June 15, five counties have been allowed to loosen their coronavirus restrictions.

This week Amador, Orange, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties moved to the yellow tier, according to updated data from the California Department of Public Health. Tehama also moved to the orange tier in the same update.

As counties move to less restrictive tiers, businesses and activities within those areas can resume operations and allow more people to be inside the business or participate in the activity.

With the most recent data update, five counties saw case rates and positivity rates that put them in a position to move next week if their numbers remain low:

Placer County could move to the orange tier.

Yolo County to move to the yellow tier.

Plumas County to move to the yellow tier.

Inyo County to move to the yellow tier.

Merced County could move to the orange tier.

Yuba and Tuolumne county were in a position to move to a less restrictive tier last week, but their case rates rose to a point where they were ineligible to move this week.

Counties need to meet the next tiers metrics requirements for two consecutive weeks before moving tiers. There are only three more weeks of tier changes until June 15, when the state plans to retire the tier system. So, there still is enough time for more counties down one more tier before there are no more tiers.

