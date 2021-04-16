Places of worship can be at 100% capacity in California

The latest lawsuit was brought on by a church in Chula Vista. It's win, now means others places of worship can plan for a busy weekend.

SAN DIEGO — It's a big weekend for houses of worship across the state because for the first time in over a year they are allowed to open at 100% capacity. The state made this change after several Supreme Court rulings.

"We're excited, we've been planning this for a couple months," says The Rock Church's Senior Pastor Miles Mcpherson.

This weekend will be the first since the start of the pandemic that all of their locations will be able to welcome worshipers without restrictions.

Earlier this week the state reluctantly lifted capacity limitations on houses of worship, following several Supreme Court rulings that sided with the faith based organizations.

Churches, Mosques, Synagogues and Temples have the option to fully open despite San Diego's orange tier guildeline of 50%.

The locations are expected to take temperatures, supply hand sanitizer and encourage mask-wearing for those who come inside.