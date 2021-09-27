Possible reactions to the Pfizer booster | Health Beat with Brea Love

Our ABC10 Health Expert explains what kind of reaction you could experience after a COVID-19 booster shot.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The FDA has approved a "booster" shot for certain groups of people who got the Pfizer vaccine. If you are 65 and older, high risk, or a front-line worker, you qualify. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said most people in the Pfizer trials said they had the usual reaction most people experienced after their second dose.

"Anecdotally, I know that people that have received the third dose of the vaccine are reporting very, very high degree of reactions, especially those that are immunocompetent and not immuno-suppressed. They're reporting all types of things, ranging from local site reactions that are more dramatic, meaning more redness, more pain, more swelling to even lymphadenopathy meaning the lymph node that drains the arm gets really swollen, big and painful," Dr. Kohli said.

Not all reactions are the same, they depend on the person.

As for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, we should know more about their boosters in the coming weeks.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Health Beat | Do medical mask exemptions exist?