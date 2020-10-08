President Trump tweets in support of players pushing to save college football season

President Trump tweeted that he supports the college football players who are calling for the opportunity to play this season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump has thrown his social media support behind the college football players across the country who are pushing for the opportunity to play this season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump re-tweeted a graphic posted on social media by Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and added that that the "student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled."

The social media graphic lays out the players' platform which includes wanting to play football this season, for there to be universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA, for players to be given the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision, for there to be guaranteed eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not and for there to ultimately be a "College Football Players Association."

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

A day after the Mid-American Conference became the first of the major college football leagues to cancel the fall season, Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday. They discussed mounting concerns about whether a season can be safely conducted with the pandemic still not under control in the United States.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten's presidents have voted to cancel its upcoming college football season amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An official announcement regarding the cancellation of the season is expected on Tuesday.