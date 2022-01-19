Problems still persist for some trying to order free COVID tests

The U.S. free COVID test website officially launched, but some users had trouble ordering theirs with complaints of duplicate addresses with very little help offered

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A day before the official launch of CovidTests.gov, many reported glitches with the website when trying to place their order.

It is an occurrence most common for those in multi-dwelling residences like Janet Beach, who lives on a boat off Shelter Island.

She says it was easy to order the four free COVID rapid tests for herself, but when she tried to order tests for her neighbor, no luck.

"I did the exact same thing, and it didn’t work. It said that someone at that same address had already ordered tests,” said Beach.

Beach tried again on Wednesday and received the same error message for a duplicate address.

She took to social media for solutions. Many have suggested: when on the test ordering website, don't put your apartment number in the apartment line, but put it on the street address line.

But that still didn't work for her.

One user wrote on Twitter suggesting to call "1-800-ASK-USPS" to get your address re-categorized as a multi-unit dwelling.

Others on Twitter shared their problems in not being able to order tests, language barriers and business addresses not being accepted by the government website.

One man wrote he's living in an RV park and using its business address, which the website rejected because it only accepts residential addresses.

When CBS 8 tried a few times throughout the day to order COVID tests, for one home address in El Cajon, it worked out easily, and for another apartment and P.O. Box address, it also went through and emailed confirmations that the tests will be shipped in 7 to 12 days in late January.

“Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes. But we are doing more now, we have gone from zero at-home tests a year ago to 375 million tests on the market in just this month,” said President Joe Biden, during his White House briefing.

Nationwide, the White House reports there were isolated problems with user address verification, but no major issues have been reported.

The White House said last Friday it was launching a hotline, where Americans could order COVID tests by phone if they were unable to online, but as of yet, no phone number has been released.