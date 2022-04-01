Proof of vaccination, negative test mandate lifted for California 'indoor mega events'

The California Department of Public Health announced the proof mandate would be lifted on April 1, moving from a requirement to a strong recommendation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California moves forward with its exit strategy out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's department of public health is rolling back mandates for large indoor events.

Mandates on showing proof of vaccination, or a negative coronavirus test are lifted for "indoor mega events" as of Friday, April 1.

Indoor mega events are described by health officials as indoor settings where crowds exceed 1,000 people. Restrictions on capacity limit and physical distancing have been lifted as well.

Though proof of vaccination or negative testing is no longer required at large indoor events, state health officials continue strongly recommending these measures as risk of an outbreak is still present.

"Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result verification, especially indoors, remains an important strategy to reduce transmission in large gatherings, especially where masks are removed for eating, drinking and where activities that increase transmission risk are occurring, even when masks are being worn," a press release for the California Department of Health said.

📢 Effective 4/1, requirements for vaccine verification or proof of negative test for indoor mega-events will be lifted and move to a strong recommendation. Learn more: https://t.co/3u5UYjj3gv pic.twitter.com/OXTTnSZAlP — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) March 18, 2022

The state first announced on June 15, 2021 it had fully reopened the economy, though some restrictions stayed in place.

Case rate and hospitalization drops statewide from their peak during the omicron surge prompted the implementation of California's recent exit strategy.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: