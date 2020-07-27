Protesters fighting for coronavirus protections for prisoners arrested outside governor’s home

The protesters were at the governor’s mansion protesting the treatment of inmates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in California state prisons.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Protesters outside of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s home in Fair Oaks were arrested for unlawful assembly and trespassing, Monday morning.

The group had gathered outside the governor’s mansion to protest the treatment of inmates at California state prisons as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the prison system. This also comes after two more coronavirus deaths by inmates in California prisons on Friday.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered peacefully at Newsom's home early in the morning on July 27. More than a dozen police officers were standing by in riot gear trying to disperse the crowd when protesters sat down and chained themselves together in front of the gate at the governor’s home.

They had signs that said Incarcerated Lives Matter and Free Them All.

No other information has been released about this incident.

