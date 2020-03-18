On Wednesday Nevada County and the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City jointly responded to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, announcing that the rapidly evolving situation has led them to decide to limit public counter services.

"We thank our community partners who are making all efforts to help protect the community, from practicing social distancing to following the state and federal guidelines for gatherings," the group said in a joint statement. "By following the best practices our community can help flatten the bell curve of those possibly contracting COVID-19, help guard against our local health care systems."

Below are the changes coming to each of the three.

NEVADA COUNTY

The County of Nevada is temporarily closing County facilities to the public beginning Thursday, March 19.

The County will continue to provide essential services such as law enforcement, wastewater, roads maintenance, emergency services, transit and social services, behavioral health and public health services.

The County has implemented telecommuting and teleconferencing for employees, where appropriate and feasible.

Although there may be changes in the delivery of services, many are going to continue in remote or online formats. Residents are encouraged to find remote and e-services online here.

"We want to continue to encourage the community to practice social distancing and prepare for the continued disruption of daily life," the County said in a release Wednesday.

Coronavirus continues to be an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. Find local, up-to-date information and links to state and federal guidance here.

GRASS VALLEY

The City’s will transition all front counter customer interactions to over-the-phone and email communications until further notice.

Still available via phone and email: Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City will respond to email inquiries sent to info@cityofgrassvalley.com and City staff will be available by phone via (530) 274-4350 (extension 0). Due to high call and email volumes, the city asks everyone allow 24 to 48 hours for a response.

All City applications and forms are available on the City's website: www.cityofgrassvalley.com.

All Business License services, including application and renewal, are available online.

Over-the-counter building permit services are available online.

All Utility Billing services are available online.

NEVADA CITY

The City is issuing an emergency order effective through May 31, 2020, (or until the expiration of any extension by Governor Newsom of his Executive Order No. N-28-20, which prevents landlords from evicting residential and commercial tenants for nonpayment of rent due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The emergency order also closes: Nevada City parks, pool and public restrooms

The city’s office will be closed and transition all front counter customer interactions to over-the-phone and email communications until further notice.

Still be available via phone and email: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City staff will be available by phone via (530) 265-2496 (extension 100). Please understand we may experience. Due to high call and email volumes, allow 24 to 48 hours for a response.

All City forms and applications can be found on the city website here.

