California Public Health employees positive for coronavirus

The California Department of Public Health said it's taking appropriate actions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several employees with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) have tested positive for COVID-19, the state agency said Thursday.

In an email to ABC10, CDPH said it’s following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CalOSHA), local health departments and medical providers to take appropriate action.

“Appropriate action varies depending on the particular case and has included deep cleaning & sanitation, alternate work arrangements for employees, leave options for employees and temporary closure of certain work areas,” CDPH said.

CDPH announced 7,149 new cases of COVID-19 earlier this week.

