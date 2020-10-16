Plan to visit a pumpkin patch this Halloween season? Here’s how you can stay safe!

ABC10 health expert Dr. Payal Kholi said there are ways to minimize your risk if you and the family decide to head out to a pumpkin patch this season.

DIXON, Calif. — This Halloween season offers a glimpse at how traditional holiday activities are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeri Seifert owns the Silvelyvile Christmas Tree and Pumpkin Farm in Dixon.

“I would say we spent probably $10,000 to get this facility COVID proof,” Seifert said.

Some of those thousands of dollars were spent on signs urging social distancing outdoors, plexiglass on hayrides, and sanitation stations. A new payment system was even added that limits contact between visitors and Silveyville staff. Those are just some of the steps the farm says they’ve taken to keep customers safe.

“If they’re in lines, if they’re on rides, and if they’re in our buildings, it’s mandatory masks,” Seifert said. “But if they can social distance in the households then they can take the masks off if they’re a distance away from other people.”

Still, the CDC considers a visit to a pumpkin patch, even one with stringent measures in place, a moderate risk activity.

“Even if you’re outdoors, even if you’re getting tested before you go to the event, there is still a possibility that transmission can occur,” Dr. Payal Kholi, an ABC10 medical expert said.

Dr. Kholi said there are ways to minimize your risk if you and the family decide to head out to a pumpkin patch this season.

“Ask yourself if there’s anybody high risk in your family. Ask yourself how crowded the pumpkin patch is, what time of day you’re going,” Dr. Kholi said. “Just make sure you’re monitoring those high-risk touch point areas.”

Back at Silveyville, Seifert said they’re enforcing this season’s new rules and so far, the customers have been happy to cooperate.

“Moms and dads are really good about having the kids use the sanitation system,” Seifert said. “It breaks my heart that all my activities aren’t available but they’re taking it in stride.”

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.