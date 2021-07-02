How watching this year's Superbowl is different amid COVID-19 pandemic

Even if it means changing traditions of large indoor parties to cheer for their favorite team, Sacramento residents are finding ways to watch the Superbowl.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People are preparing for the big game between the Kansas City Cheifs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hoping for one day of normalcy amidst almost a year of stay at home orders.

Even if that means changing traditions of large indoor parties cheering on their favorite team with friends while high fiving and judging the halftime performances. Alexis Fabian usually hosts the game for a large crowd, but that won't be the case this year.

“Because of the pandemic, now just local friends that I’ve been seeing for a while those are the ones that will be coming over, Fabian said. "Not too many people are traveling this year.”

The CDC warned this week about the Super Bowl being a potential superspreader event and urged people to gather with friends over Zoom, not in crowds. Some of the guidelines the agency gave out include that if people are considering gathering including to avoid self serve buffets, limit alcohol and avoid large crowds

Restaurants are adjusting to the guidance in order to keep guests safe by offering take-out specials. Sac City Brews Co-Owner Rebbeca Campbell told ABC10 they usually do broadcast the game inside.

"This year, we don't have outside TVs, so what we are actually doing is kind of all the pregame food," Campbell said.

Campbell credits the spring-like weather for steady business this weekend and doesn't count on the upcoming game for increased foot traffic.

“Super Bowl isn’t really a huge day for Restaurants because most people are at home," Campbell said. "This year of course people are trying to avoid that so we’re really going to play up more of the take it to go take it home."

