Record number of coronavirus cases reported in Sacramento, Placer counties

Sacramento and Placer counties each reported a record-high of new coronavirus cases of 391 and 83, respectively.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Coronavirus cases across the Sacramento region continue to rise. Over the weekend, more than 28,000 cases were recorded in the 16-county region.

Sacramento and Placer counties both reported a record-high of new cases on July 20 and July 19, respectively.

Sacramento County reported 391 new coronavirus cases reported to the county health officials on July 20. Placer County reported 83 new coronavirus cases reported to the county on July 19.

These show coronavirus cases as they were reported from the lab to county officials. The new coronavirus cases report does not reflect when the people took the test or were first ill.

For Sacramento and Placer Counties, the California Department of Public Health is closely monitoring each county's decreasing number of ICU beds and the rising number of coronavirus hospitalizations, respectively.

As of July 19, CDPH reported 47 people were in Placer County hospitals. CDPH said this is a 17.1% increase for the county's 3-day average of coronavirus hospitalizations.

Sacramento had 70 patients with the coronavirus in the ICU. CDPH reports with the number of coronavirus patients and other patients in the ICU, the county's current availability is roughly 14.5% on July 19.

