'Reopen California' to protest at state Capitol Friday

Thousands of protesters are expected to swarm the California State Capitol building Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite being denied a permit from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the organizing group "ReOpen California" will protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order at the state Capitol building Friday.

“We’re calling for the full reopening of California,” said Vivienne Reign, a protest organizer. “At this point in time, the governor is tyrannical.”

Taking aim at Gov. Newsom and his stay-at-home order, which began six weeks ago, organizers say enough is enough.

“If people feel that they’re high risk and that they should quarantine, they should have a right to do so and we support them in that decision,” Reign said. “But the healthy and the able people who want to get back to work have a right to do so as well.”

There is a growing number of Californian’s defying the state’s stay-at-home order. On Thursday, protesters in Lodi, California called for a full reopening of the economy. Some businesses across the state are now opening despite the order.

“It’s devastating and there’s no need for it to continue and to continue endlessly with no date in sight,” Reign said.

State health officials say the measures in place have saved lives and will save more. They still hold firm that the number one way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 Californians, is through social distancing and staying home.

Protesters are being asked by organizers to follow all guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they leave their homes.

