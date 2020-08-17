Report faults California prisons for poor coronavirus checks

The report does not link the poor practices to the worst outbreak, which resulted from a botched transfer of infected inmates to San Quentin State Prison.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's inspector general says state prisons were inconsistent in screening employees and visitors for the coronavirus, which may have increased the risk of its spread.

The report Monday does not link the poor practices to the worst outbreak, which resulted from a botched transfer of infected inmates from a Southern California prison to San Quentin State Prison.

But the report criticizes the corrections department for vague rules and inadequately trained staff that allowed some visitors and employees to enter prisons before they were properly screened.

Moreover, the screeners said that their thermometers did not always work properly, were not always accurate, or lacked battery power.

