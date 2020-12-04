SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators.

The Los Angeles Times reports that investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Investigators tracked a tip back to a Pittsburgh businessman, who said he had been working with the union to secure millions of masks.

The union and the businessman are not under investigation and both appear to be among a string of middlemen who were fooled.

