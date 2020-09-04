SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic has raised more questions than answers. With many undocumented immigrants not eligible for funds from the federal stimulus package, it is important that we help our vulnerable population.

In these uncertain times, it is best to be prepared. This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources and relief funds for undocumented immigrants that can help our communities stay healthy, safe and up to date on the latest information.

Health / Salud

Medi-Cal Eligibility and Covered California

Frequently asked questions from undocumented immigrants

Protecting Immigrant Families resources

Immigrant rights to health care

Seeking Healthcare

*U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services has confirmed that the Public Charge rule does not restrict access to testing, screening, or treatment of communicable diseases, including COVID-19

Legal Resources / Recursos legales

Legal Aid at Work

Undocumented Workers' Employment Rights / Los Derechos de Empleo del Trabajador Indocumentado

California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation and the Sacramento Family Unity, Education, and Legal Network for Immigrants

Information and resources / Información y recursos

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights

Information and resources / Información y recursos

Call our immigrant assistance line at 888-624-4752 / Llama a nuestra linea de ayuda al 888-624-4752

Grant programs / Programas de subvención

COVID-19 Emergency Health Grant for Artists

Information and application / Información y solicitud

Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees

Information / Información

Relief for undocumented workers / Alivio financiero para trabajadores indocumentados

UndocuScholars Relief Fund

If you are undocumented yourself or have family members who are undocumented and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Application / Solicitud

Call 360-524-3664 to apply on the phone / ¡Llame al 360-524-3664 para presentar una solicitud por teléfono

One Fair Wage Emergency Fund

Cash assistance to restaurant workers, car service drivers, delivery workers, personal service workers & more who need the money they aren’t getting to survive.

Application / Solicitud

USBG National Charity Foundation – Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

Bartenders, or the spouse or child of a bartender who have experienced an emergency hardship. Specific requirements apply.

Application / Solicitud

For questions, call 855-655-8724 / Si tiene preguntas, puede llamar al 855-655-8724

National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Care Fund

At this time, the application is open to domestic workers who have participated in activities of the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA), chapters, affiliate organizations, circles and current Alia users. Will open the Fund for applications from other domestic workers as soon as funding allows.

Application and information / Solicitud y información

Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation

Emergency assistance for those employed by restaurants or bars or are employed by a restaurant or bar supplier.

Application / Solicitud

NorCal Resist (Sacramento)

Providing limited cash assistance for undocumented families in the Sacramento area who have lost work due to COVID-19.

Call 916-234-3362 / Llame al 916-234-3362.

Root & Rebound Fund

Anyone in California or South Carolina who is formerly-incarcerated and systems-impacted (including a family member or friend of a person with a record) in need of basic necessities.

Application / Solicitud

Bay Area COVID-19 Relief for Migrant Youth

Migrant youth (15-30 years old) or Migrant guardian of youth (aged 0-20) affected by the shelter-in-place order in the following counties: Alameda, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Marin, San Mateo

Application / Solicitud

Another Round, Another Rally Emergency Assistance

$500 relief grants. Workers in the hospitality industry, dishwasher, bartender, server, busser, chef, cook, sommelier, manager, host, concierge, cleaning staff, or barback may apply for funds.

Website / Sitio web

Puede solicitar ayuda en español por teléfono de lunes a viernes de 6:30 a 9:30pm EST al 480-702-1669.

Techqueria

Supporting undocumented members in the community and beyond who are negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Application / Solicitud

Restaurant Opportunities Centers United – Relief Fund

For restaurant workers in need of financial assistance.

Application / Solicitud

Latinx Elder Mutual Aid

For Latinas/o/e/x people over 65 years of age who work non-wage jobs like street vending, can collectors, sales by catalog or swap meet, house cleaners. $100-$250 per family.

Application / Solicitud

Sacramento ACT (part of the PICO network)

For families who have lost jobs or wages and need support paying for basic services such as rent, utilities, medical expenses.

Information and application / Información y solicitud

