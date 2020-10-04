SACRAMENTO, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic continues to alter everyday norms of most Americans. Now, reusable shopping bags are in the spotlight as studies look to determine just how long COVID-19 can survive on the surfaces of some objects.

Due to the uncertainty and out of an abundance of caution, local grocery store chains are making their own policies when it comes to reusable shopping bags of all types.

The city of San Francisco passed an order banning customers from bringing their own “bags, mugs or other reusable items from home." While Sacramento and other cities and counties in Northern California haven’t taken that step yet, here are some of the policies stores are implementing:

Raley’s

Customers may bring their own reusable bags into stores, but they will have to bag their own groceries. On its website, Raley’s writes, “We are not permitting our team members to handle any reusable bags.”

Safeway

Will be updated once company policy is released.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is no longer allowing customers to bring in any personal, reusable containers during the pandemic. The store has also cut hours to provide employees more time to restock and sanitize.

Walmart

Will be updated once company policy is released.

Target

Target is not banning reusable bags, but they are waiving bag fees to encourage use of single-use store bags. On its website, Target writes, “Effective March 26, and until further notice, Target stores will stop handling guest-supplied reusable bags out of an abundance of caution. Our team members are bagging items in a Target-supplied paper or plastic bag, and we’re waiving any local bag fees. If a guest brings in a reusable bag, they can choose to bag their items themselves.”

Nugget Market

Nugget has implemented some of the most aggressive policies to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in its stores. On its website, regarding reusable bags, the new policy states, “To help protect our guests and associates, for the time being we are only using single-use bags (or brand new reusable bags purchased during the transaction) when bagging groceries at checkout.”

Grocery Outlet

Will be updated once company policy is released.

Sprouts

Will be updated once company policy is released.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has taken aggressive steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in its stores, including suspending the use of reusable bags. Customers can use in-store paper bags free of charge.

