Riverbank Save Mart disinfects store, reopens after employee coronavirus case

The Riverbank grocery store says it is virus-free after a complete cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of its store.

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The local Save Mart in Riverbank has reopened after a deep cleaning related to an employee coronavirus case.

On Saturday, the grocery store on Claribel Road used its Facebook page to announce that it was reopening after an employee was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The store had temporarily closed for disinfection and cleaning on Saturday but it has since reopened with normal hours.

In a Facebook post, the store said it was fogged with a plant-based disinfectant that kills the virus but is safe for people. It was then sanitized by a professional cleaning crew while fresh foods were covered up.

Officials said the employee last worked at the store on May 22. No information on the employee was released, with Save Mart citing privacy laws.