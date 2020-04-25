SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County is showing the first signs of slowly starting to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, starting with golf courses.

The Tracy Golf and Country Club was relieved to be one of the first courses to reopen on Friday for the first time in three weeks.

"We have everybody coming in. It's like 'Thank God, you're open! We can get out and play some golf. It's a beautiful day. We're tired of sitting at home,'" said Robert Williams, President of the Tracy Golf and Country Club.

But Williams says if you want to golf, you're going to have to play by the rules.

"Before they even come in, they have to basically read over all of our rules and agree to all of our rules before they even come in, which is social distancing, staying away from people, [and] if they do have a sneeze they have to wear a mask," he said.

The Tracy Golf and Country Club was one of the first golf courses in San Joaquin County to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf courses that do choose to reopen have to follow their own laundry list of more than 50 rules written by the county. Those include discontinuing club rentals, eliminating all common seating areas, and cleaning off each cart.

"Essentially, nobody's allowed to touch anything, to be honest," Williams said.

He says it comes at a good time because the closures were causing a hit to their bottom line.

"We're losing a lot of money, so when we're off three weeks, it's tough to keep things going. And a lot of these courses are right on the line, so they have to shut down for even weeks. They may not reopen," Williams said.

He says people are happy to be outside, possibly to the degree that the golf course could make things twice as strict and people would still comply.

The eased back restrictions don't end with golf. The updated order will also let churches hold drive-in services like the ones that have popped up in states like Florida and Texas.



It'll also let serious home buyers view a house in-person, and let landscapers get back to work, so long as they follow proper social distancing and clean all shared equipment.

